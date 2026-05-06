Magnite: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4.4 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4.4 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The digital ad exchange operator posted revenue of $164.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $160.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Magnite said it expects revenue in the range of $177 million to $181 million.

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