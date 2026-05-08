Madison Square Garden: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Madison Square Garden Co. (MSGS) on Friday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Madison Square Garden Co. (MSGS) on Friday reported a loss of $20 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The sports team and entertainment company posted revenue of $432.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $431.2 million.

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