Lyell Immunopharma: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) on Wednesday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $24.2 million in its first quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.10 per share.

The biotechnology firm posted revenue of $2,000 in the period.

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