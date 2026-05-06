Lundin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $280.5 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 31 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The base metals mining company posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period.

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