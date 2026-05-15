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Lunai Bioworks: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 15, 2026, 5:05 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Lunai Bioworks Inc. (LNAI) on Friday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sacramento, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $21,000 in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNAI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNAI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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