LiveRamp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) on Sunday reported profit of $70.9 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) on Sunday reported profit of $70.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 52 cents per share.

The data-services company posted revenue of $206.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $146 million, or $2.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $812.9 million.

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