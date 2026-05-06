Light & Wonder: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNWO) on Wednesday reported profit of $52 million…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNWO) on Wednesday reported profit of $52 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.45 per share.

The instant-win lottery ticket maker posted revenue of $790 million in the period.

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