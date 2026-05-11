Life360: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Life360 Inc. (LIF) on Monday reported earnings of $2.8 million…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Life360 Inc. (LIF) on Monday reported earnings of $2.8 million in its first quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 19 cents per share.

The maker of location sharing mobile applications posted revenue of $143.1 million in the period.

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