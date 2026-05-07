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Liberty Formula One: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2026, 6:58 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Liberty Formula One B (FWONB) on Thursday reported earnings of $57 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 3 cents.

The media and entertainment company posted revenue of $711 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FWONB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FWONB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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