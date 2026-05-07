Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Legacy Housing: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Legacy Housing: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2026, 6:15 PM

BEDFORD, Texas (AP) — BEDFORD, Texas (AP) — Legacy Housing Corp. (LEGH) on Thursday reported profit of $10.9 million in its first quarter.

The Bedford, Texas-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share.

The mobile home manufacturing company posted revenue of $34.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEGH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEGH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up