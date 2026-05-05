LCI: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — LCI Industries (LCII) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $62.9 million. On…

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — LCI Industries (LCII) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $62.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $2.53.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.22 per share.

The recreational vehicle parts supplier posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

LCI expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.75 to $9.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.3 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LCII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LCII

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