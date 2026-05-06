Kulicke and Soffa: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) on Wednesday reported profit of $35.1 million in…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) on Wednesday reported profit of $35.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had profit of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 79 cents per share.

The semiconductor equipment maker posted revenue of $242.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Kulicke and Soffa said it expects revenue in the range of $290 million to $330 million.

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