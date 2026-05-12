Kopin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Kopin Corp. (KOPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.8 million in…

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Kopin Corp. (KOPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its first quarter.

The Westborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The maker of wearable technologies posted revenue of $10.6 million in the period.

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