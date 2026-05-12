KLX Energy Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24 million…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.23 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.18 per share.

The service provider to oil and natural gas producers posted revenue of $144.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KLXE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KLXE

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.