Klarna: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Klarna Group plc (KLAR) on Thursday reported a loss of $5 million in its…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Klarna Group plc (KLAR) on Thursday reported a loss of $5 million in its first quarter.

The London-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The Swedish buy now, pay later company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $940.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Klarna said it expects revenue in the range of $960 million to $1 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KLAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KLAR

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