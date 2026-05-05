Kadant: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — Kadant Inc. (KAI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $25.5 million.…

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — Kadant Inc. (KAI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $25.5 million.

The Westford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.84 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.35 per share.

The equipment supplier for the papermaking and paper recycling industries posted revenue of $281.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $274 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Kadant expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.88 to $2.98.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $296 million to $306 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Kadant expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.33 to $12.68 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.2 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KAI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KAI

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