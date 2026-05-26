JOYY: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — JOYY Inc. (JOYY) on Monday reported earnings of $50.7 million in its first quarter.…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — JOYY Inc. (JOYY) on Monday reported earnings of $50.7 million in its first quarter.

The Singapore-based company said it had profit of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.11 per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $555.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, JOYY said it expects revenue in the range of $562 million to $581 million.

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