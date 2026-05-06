Intrepid Potash: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.4 million in its first…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.4 million in its first quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 62 cents per share.

The potash and fertilizer producer posted revenue of $98.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $82 million.

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