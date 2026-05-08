International Tower: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) on Friday reported net…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) on Friday reported net income of $2.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 1 cent.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.