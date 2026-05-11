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International Money Express: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 11, 2026, 9:41 AM

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) on Monday reported net income of $511,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $122 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMXI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMXI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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