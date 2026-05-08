Interface: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Interface Inc. (TILE) on Friday reported profit of $23.6 million in its first quarter.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Interface Inc. (TILE) on Friday reported profit of $23.6 million in its first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 41 cents per share.

The carpet tile company posted revenue of $331 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Interface said it expects revenue in the range of $385 million to $395 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion.

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