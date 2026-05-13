Inovio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (AP) — PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (AP) — Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (AP) — PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (AP) — Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.7 million in its first quarter.

The Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share.

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