IHeartMedia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — IHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) on Monday reported a loss of $95.2 million in…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — IHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) on Monday reported a loss of $95.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.

The radio company posted revenue of $884.2 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IHRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IHRT

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