ICF: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $20.5…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $20.5 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.50 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The consulting and technology services provider posted revenue of $437.5 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $449.8 million.

ICF expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.95 to $7.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.89 billion to $1.96 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICFI

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