Icahn Enterprises: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNY ISLES, Fla. (AP) — SUNNY ISLES, Fla. (AP) — Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

SUNNY ISLES, Fla. (AP) — SUNNY ISLES, Fla. (AP) — Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $450 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunny Isles, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IEP

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