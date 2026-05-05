Iamgold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Iamgold Corp. (IAG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $379.7 million. The Toronto-based company…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Iamgold Corp. (IAG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $379.7 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The gold and niobium mining company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period.

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