Huron Consulting: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $23.2 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $23.2 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.73 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $451.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $443.7 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $434.6 million.

Huron Consulting expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.35 to $9.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.78 billion to $1.86 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HURN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HURN

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