Hudson Tech: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) on Wednesday reported net income of…

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) on Wednesday reported net income of $330,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 1 cent.

The refrigerant services company posted revenue of $60.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Hudson Tech said it expects revenue in the range of $73 million to $76 million.

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