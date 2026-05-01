HudBay Minerals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $190.4 million. The Toronto-based…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $190.4 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 40 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $757.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $677.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBM

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