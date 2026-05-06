H&R Block: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — H&R Block Inc. (HRB) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — H&R Block Inc. (HRB) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $847.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $6.60. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $6.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.69 per share.

The tax preparer posted revenue of $2.4 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.34 billion.

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