How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 5/14/2026

The U.S. stock market rose to more records after Cisco Systems joined the parade of companies reporting fatter profits for…

The U.S. stock market rose to more records after Cisco Systems joined the parade of companies reporting fatter profits for the start of 2026 than analysts expected.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.8% Thursday to set an all-time high for a second straight day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% and finished a day above the 50,000 level for the first time since the war with Iran began. The Nasdaq composite added 0.9% to its own record.

Cisco led the way after talking up demand it’s seeing from AI and other customers, while oil prices held relatively steady.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 56.99 points, or 0.8%, to 7,501.24.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 370.26 points, or 0.7%, to 50,063.46.

The Nasdaq composite rose 232.88 points, or 0.9%, to 26,635.22.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.15 points, or 0.7% to 2,863.09.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 102.31 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 454.30 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 388.15 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 1.88 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 655.74 points, or 9.6%.

The Dow is up 2,000.17 points, or 4.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,393.23 points, or 14.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 381.18 points, or 15.4%.

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