How major US stock indexes fared Friday 5/8/2026

U.S. stocks rose to records following the latest sign that the nation’s job market is doing better than economists expected.…

U.S. stocks rose to records following the latest sign that the nation’s job market is doing better than economists expected.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.8% Friday to an all-time high after a report said employers added more jobs last month than expected, even though the war with Iran is raising fuel costs and uncertainty. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.7% to its own record.

Monster Beverage and Akamai Technologies helped lead the market after reporting better profits for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Oil prices climbed on uncertainty about the war with Iran.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 61.82 points, or 0.8%, to 7,398.93.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 12.19 points, or less than 0.1%, to 49,609.16

The Nasdaq composite rose 440.88 points, or 1.7%, to 26,247.08.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.58 points, or 0.8% to 2,861.21.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 168.81 points, or 2.3%.

The Dow is up 109.89 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,132.63 points, or 4.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 48.39 points, or 1.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 553.43 points, or 8.1%.

The Dow is up 1,545.87 points, or 3.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,005.09 points, or 12.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 379.30 points, or 15.3%.

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