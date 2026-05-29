How major US stock indexes fared Friday 5/29/2026

Stock indexes closed higher on Wall Street, adding to the all-time highs they set a day earlier. The S&P 500…

Stock indexes closed higher on Wall Street, adding to the all-time highs they set a day earlier.

The S&P 500 added 0.2% Friday. That was the seventh straight gain for the index. The S&P 500 also closed out its ninth straight winning week, the longest such streak since 2023. Tech stocks led the way, including a 32.8% gain for Dell Technologies after the company delivered profits that blew past expectations. Dell also raised its outlook, citing powerful demand for AI computing.

The Dow added 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%. European and Asian markets mostly rose. Brent crude fell 1.7%.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 16.43 points, or 0.2%, to 7,580.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 363.49 points, or 0.7%, to 51,032.46.

The Nasdaq composite rose 55.15 points, or 0.2%, to 26,972.62.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 17.23 points, or 0.6% to 2,919.34.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 106.59 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 452.76 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 628.65 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 50.11 points, or 1.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 734.56 points, or 10.7%.

The Dow is up 2,969.17 points, or 6.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,730.63 points, or 16.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 437.43 points, or 17.6%.

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