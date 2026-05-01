How major US stock indexes fared Friday 5/1/2026

The U.S. stock market is rising toward more records after Apple, Estee Lauder and others joined the list of companies…

The U.S. stock market is rising toward more records after Apple, Estee Lauder and others joined the list of companies delivering fatter profits for the start of the year than analysts expected.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Friday and added to its all-time high set the day before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40 points, and the Nasdaq composite added 1% to its own record.

Easing oil prices also helped to steady the stock markets around the world that are still open on the May Day holiday. Treasury yields fell in the bond market.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 21.11 points, or 0.3%, to 7,230.12.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 152.87 points, or 0.3%, to 49,499.27.

The Nasdaq composite rose 222.13 points, or 0.9%, to 25,114.44.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 12.92 points, or 0.5% to 2,812.82.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 65.04 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 268.56 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 277.84 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 25.82 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 384.62 points, or 5.6%.

The Dow is up 1,435.98 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,872.45 points, or 8.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 330.92 points, or 13.3%.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.