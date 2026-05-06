Honest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Honest Co. (HNST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $42,000 in its…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Honest Co. (HNST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $42,000 in its first quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $78.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $76.4 million.

Honest expects full-year revenue in the range of $306 million to $312 million.

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