Henry Schein: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $107…

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $107 million.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.32 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The health care products maker posted revenue of $3.37 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.33 billion.

Henry Schein expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.23 to $5.37 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSIC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.