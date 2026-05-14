HeartFlow: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — HeartFlow Inc. (HTFL) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.4…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — HeartFlow Inc. (HTFL) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and stock option expense, were 16 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $52.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.2 million.

HeartFlow expects full-year revenue in the range of $228 million to $232 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTFL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTFL

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