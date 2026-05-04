HealthStream: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) on Monday reported profit of $5.9 million in its…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) on Monday reported profit of $5.9 million in its first quarter.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share.

The provider of internet-based educational and training content for health care professionals posted revenue of $81.2 million in the period.

HealthStream expects full-year revenue in the range of $323 million to $330 million.

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