Heat dome with scorching temperatures on the way for DC region

7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña told WTOP heat index values could reach as high as 107 to 112 degrees from Wednesday through Friday.

As the D.C. region dries out after a wet weekend, temperatures will soar to the triple digits as a heat dome settles over the area midweek.

While the rain has been plentiful, 7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña said more rain is needed to address the “widespread and severe” drought conditions across the region. However, the wet condition have created a “double-edged sword” ahead of this week’s scorching temperatures.

“As the rain begins to evaporate, it will increase moisture content in the air, so as the heat builds, we’ll have higher dew points, which will lead to higher humidity and eventually, higher heat index values,” Peña said.

He added that heat index values could reach as high as 107 to 112 degrees from Wednesday through Friday.

Record heat

Peña said that the region will be under a heat dome, an atmospheric condition which traps extreme heat over an extended period of time. He added that the heat dome expected midweek will bring high pressure which compresses air towards the earth’s surface, causing air to heat up.

The dome will settle over the region for several days.

“Heat domes lead to heat waves,” said Peña, who anticipates that heat records may be matched or broken starting Wednesday and continuing into the weekend.

“The record for Wednesday is 102 degrees, set back in 1901. Right now, we’ve got a forecast high of 101,” said Peña of the first day of high heat.

Thursday and Friday will also see possible record-breaking temperatures.

“This is a prolonged heatwave that could shatter some records set over 125 years, so we need to make sure we’re preparing for it and staying cool across the next several days,” Peña said.

Peña said that it’s too early to tell if 2026’s summer season will surpass 2025, but noted that it’s rare to see triple-digit temperatures this early in the season.

Staying safe

Peña said that the heat can be dangerous, and those venturing outside should stay hydrated, stay in the shade, and check in on their neighbors and pets.

“Remember to wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, the light colors will reflect some of those UV rays if you’re out in direct sunlight,” he said.

As the heat will persist into the holiday weekend, Peña had a message for the crowds who will be out: “Just do it safely.”

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