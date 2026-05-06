HCI Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — HCI Group Inc. (HCI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $73.4 million in…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — HCI Group Inc. (HCI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $73.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of $5.45.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $242.9 million in the period.

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