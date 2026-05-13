Hawkins: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $15.5…

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $15.5 million.

The Roseville, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The chemical maker posted revenue of $265.9 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $255.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $81.5 million, or $3.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.08 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HWKN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HWKN

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