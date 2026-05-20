Hasbro: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $198.4 million.…

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $198.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.47 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $989.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.