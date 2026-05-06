Hamilton Beach: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) on Wednesday reported net…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 26 cents.

The holding company for makers of small household appliances and kitchenware posted revenue of $122 million in the period.

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