Guardian Pharmacy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc. (GRDN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $13.3 million. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc. (GRDN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $13.3 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The provider of pharmacy services to long-term care facilities posted revenue of $336.6 million in the period.

Guardian Pharmacy expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.42 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRDN

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