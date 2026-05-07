Guardant Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Thursday reported a loss of…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Thursday reported a loss of $112.1 million in its first quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 47 cents per share.

The provider of oncology testing services posted revenue of $301.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $278.5 million.

Guardant Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.32 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.