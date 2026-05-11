Greystone Housing Impact: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) on Monday reported earnings of $1.3…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) on Monday reported earnings of $1.3 million in its first quarter.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The provider of tax exempt financing for student housing, senior housing and multifamily housing posted revenue of $21.8 million in the period.

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