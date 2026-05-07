Gran Tierra Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) on Thursday reported a loss of $119.2…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) on Thursday reported a loss of $119.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of $3.38. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and severance costs, were $1.12 per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $172.1 million in the period.

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