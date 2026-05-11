Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.61 a bushel. May. wheat lost 2 cents at $6.13 a bushel. May. oats lost 4.25 cents at $3.31 a bushel. May. soybeans rose by 2.25 cents at $11.99 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 0.23 cent at $2.50 a pound. May. feeder cattle gained 0.3 cent at $3.68 a pound. May. hogs lost 0.08 cent at $.91 a pound.

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