Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 1.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 1.25 cents at $4.64 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 3 cents at $6.47 a bushel. Jul. oats was up 8.25 cents at $3.66 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 3.5 cents at $11.97 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was down 0.08 cent at $2.49 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 3.6 cents at $3.50 a pound. Jun. hogs was up 0.25 cent at $.96 a pound.

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