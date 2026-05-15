Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 0.75 cent at $4.68 a bushel. Jul. wheat rose by 0.25 cent at $6.58 a bushel. Jul. oats fell by 2.25 cents at $3.60 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 1.25 cents at $11.94 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell by 0.17 cent at $2.52 a pound. May. feeder cattle fell by 0.55 cent at $3.67 a pound. Jun. hogs was unchanged at $1.00 a pound.

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